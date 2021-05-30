Barlow pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing a walk with four strikeouts to earn a hold in Sunday's 6-3 win over Minnesota.
The 28-year-old got the last two outs of the seventh inning after Kyle Zimmer walked a pair of batters. Barlow then worked around a walk of his own in the eighth. The right-hander is up to nine holds in 25 appearances this season. He's added a 2.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB in 27 innings as Kansas City's primary setup man, although he could get a look in save situations should Greg Holland falter while Josh Staumont (knee) is out.