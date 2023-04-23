Barlow earned the save against the Angels on Saturday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning.

Aroldis Chapman hasn't been scored upon this season, leading many to assume that he would take over as Kansas City's closer, but the left-hander was used in the seventh inning of a tie game Saturday. Meanwhile, after the Royals scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to take the lead, Barlow was called upon to close things out, and he did so with a pair of punchouts while retiring the side in order on 12 pitches. Barlow has been very shaky this season while Chapman has been outstanding, but the former appears to still have traction as the Royals' closer given the relievers' usage Saturday.