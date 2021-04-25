Barlow pitched a perfect eighth inning with one strikeout to earn a hold in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Tigers.

Barlow relieved starter Brady Singer at the start of the eighth inning. The 28-year-old Barlow needed just 10 pitches to earn his third hold of the season. He has a 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB across 13.1 innings this season. Josh Staumont worked the ninth inning for a save with Greg Holland and Wade Davis both in a rough patch early in the year. Barlow has picked up one save, one blown save and a win in 10 outings.