Barlow struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his third save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Twins.

His last save came June 3 but Barlow has pitched effectively since then, posting a 2.53 ERA and 15:4 K:BB in 10.2 innings over his last 12 appearances. Greg Holland worked the eighth inning in this one and Kyle Zimmer the seventh as the Royals continue to deploy a closer committee that limits the fantasy upside of all relievers involved.