Barlow is an option to start Monday's game against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Heath Fillmyer and Glenn Sparkman are also considered options to make that start, as the Royals lack a trusted fifth starter with Danny Duffy (shoulder) still a couple weeks away from returning to the rotation. Barlow has never made a big-league start, but logged a 6.11 ERA in 45.2 innings at Triple-A last year, working primarily as a starter.