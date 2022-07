Barlow struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

Barlow has had plenty of high-leverage opportunities recently, and he's picked up saves in four of his last five outings dating back to June 24. The righty has a 2.25 ERA and 1.03 WHIP this season, both of which would be the best marks of his career. He earned a career-high 16 saves last year and is on pace to eclipse that mark in 2022 since he's converted 12 of 14 save chances to begin the year.