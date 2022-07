Barlow earned the save Thursday in Toronto, striking out one and allowing a hit in the ninth inning of a 3-1 victory.

After giving up a single to begin the ninth, Barlow recorded a strikeout and got Cavan Biggio to ground into a game-ending double play. He is now 16-for-18 in save opportunities and has converted his last eight chances. Over his last 12 appearances, the 29-year-old has a 1.55 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB in 11.2 innings.