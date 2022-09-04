Barlow earned the save Sunday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning of a 5-2 win in Detroit.

Barlow had no trouble with the bottom three hitters in Detroit's lineup Sunday and retired the side in order on 11 pitches. It was his 21st save of the season and first since Aug. 22. The 29-year-old has been used sparingly recently as Sunday's outing was his first appearance in the last five days. For the season, he has a 2.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 63:16 K:BB in 63 innings and will continue to close out games for the Royals.