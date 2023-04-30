Barlow gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his fourth save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Twins.

He was dialed in, firing 14 of his 15 pitches for strikes, and after giving up a couple one-out singles he retired Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach to secure Kansas City's seventh win of the year. A couple implosions have tainted Barlow's ratios, but he remains the preferred option in the ninth inning over Aroldis Chapman despite his 6.10 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB through 10.1 innings.