Barlow (7-4) earned the win Monday over the Guardians. He struck out one in a perfect inning.

Barlow kept the game tied at 2-2 in the ninth inning, and the Royals took the lead on a Drew Waters home run in the 10th. Over his last 12.1 innings, Barlow hasn't been charged with a run, yielding just four hits and six walks while striking out 15. The Royals' closer lowered his ERA to 2.18 and WHIP to 1.00, and he's added a 77:22 K:BB with 24 saves and six holds in 74.1 innings this year.