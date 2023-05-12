Barlow (1-2) pitched a perfect inning and earned the win Thursday over the White Sox.
Barlow kept the game tied at 3-3 in the top of the ninth inning, and Freddy Fermin delivered a walkoff single for the Royals a half-inning later. After some shaky work in mid-April, Barlow has strung together 7.2 scoreless innings over his last seven appearances. He has a 12:2 K:BB in that span, and the stretch has trimmed his ERA to 4.40 through 14.1 innings overall. He's 4-for-5 on save chances with a 20:8 K:BB this season.