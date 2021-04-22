Barlow (1-0) allowed one run on three hits while striking out a batter over 1.2 innings. He was charged with a blown save and a win after the Royals were able to walk it off in the ninth.

Barlow was called upon in the eighth with the Royals clinging to a 7-6 lead but couldn't keep the Rays from scoring. He allowed a game-tying RBI double to Randy Arozarena in the eighth and then gave the Rays their lead back after surrendering a second RBI double to Joey Wendle in the ninth. Fortunately, the Royals were able to rally together two runs in the bottom half of the inning for the win which spared Barlow from picking up a blown save and a loss. The 28-year-old has been relatively solid with a 2.92 ERA and 14:4 K:BB over 12.1 innings so far.