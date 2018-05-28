Barlow was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Barlow will take the place of Eric Stout on the roster and in the bullpen, as Stout was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move after allowing three runs in Sunday's win over the Rangers. The 25-year-old Barlow owns a 3.94 ERA across 32 innings (six starts, one relief appearance) with the Storm Chasers this season. He should offer length out of the bullpen during his time with the big club.

