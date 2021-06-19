Barlow allowed a run on two hits and struck out one in one inning to earn a hold in Friday's 5-3 win over Boston.

Barlow gave up a solo home run to Rafael Devers in the eighth inning, but he was able to limit the damage after that. Through eight innings in June, Barlow has given up two runs, eight hits and three walks. He's posted a 2.06 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 49:15 K:BB across 35 innings overall. With two saves and 10 holds across 32 appearances, the right-hander is an essential part of Kansas City's late-inning plans, although Greg Holland is still more likely to see save chances.