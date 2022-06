Barlow struck out two and didn't allow a baserunner across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rangers.

Barlow had no issue protecting a one-run lead to lock down his 10th save of the season. He has turned in three consecutive scoreless appearances since blowing a save June 21, posting a 5:0 K:BB across 2.2 innings. Barlow has been excellent in the closer role for the Royals this season, maintaining a 2.14 ERA with a 34:10 K:BB across 33.2 innings.