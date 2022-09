Barlow picked up the save in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Twins, allowing one hit while striking out one over one inning.

Barlow has kept the opponent off the board in nine of his last 10 appearances and has not allowed an extra-base hit over 7.1 innings during his last seven outings. The righty has been stellar at home with a 1.57 ERA over 40 innings compared to a 3.38 ERA over 29.1 innings away from Kansas City.