Barlow recorded the save in Thursday's win over the Blue Jays.
The 28-year-old earned an impressive multi-inning save, allowing two hits and striking out one. The closer situation remains one worth monitoring in Kansas City as Barlow is now the fifth Royal to record a save in the young season.
