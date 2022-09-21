Barlow struck out three without allowing a baserunner over 1.2 innings to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Twins.

Jose Cuas began the eighth inning but plunked two of the three batters he faced. Barlow was able to escape the two-on, one-out situation unscathed and then added a perfect ninth inning for the save, his 22nd of the year. He's given up two hits and three walks while striking out eight over 6.1 scoreless innings in September, though he took one blown save for allowing an inherited runner to score. Barlow now has a 2.37 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 70:19 K:BB through 68.1 innings this year.