Barlow was recalled from Triple-A Omaha for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Barlow has served as the Royals' 26th man for two doubleheaders already this season, and will be active for Game 2 Saturday. The 25-year-old returned to the minors both times and has yet to make his major-league debut. Barlow has allowed one run on nine hits and seven walks over 12 innings with 13 strikeouts for Omaha this season.

