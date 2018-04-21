The Royals optioned Barlow to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

Barlow was called up to serve as the Royals' 26th man for Friday's doubleheader -- the second time serving in said capacity this week -- but again did not make an appearance. The 25-year-old has a 6.46 ERA and 1.85 WHIP over 46 career innings at the Triple-A level.