Royals' Scott Barlow: Returns to Triple-A
The Royals optioned Barlow to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
Barlow was called up to serve as the Royals' 26th man for Friday's doubleheader -- the second time serving in said capacity this week -- but again did not make an appearance. The 25-year-old has a 6.46 ERA and 1.85 WHIP over 46 career innings at the Triple-A level.
