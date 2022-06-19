Barlow picked up the save Saturday against Oakland, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out one and walking none across 1.1 innings.

Barlow entered the game in the eight inning after Jose Cuas allowed a baserunner in a 1-0 game. Barlow picked up the final out in the eighth, then remained in for the bottom of the ninth. He only needed 12 pitches to pick up four outs and earn his eighth save of the year. The righty reliever has a 1.55 ERA this season and seems to have a strong lock on the closer role in Kansas City.