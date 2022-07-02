Barlow allowed one run and recorded one strikeout over 1.1 innings while recording a save over Detroit on Friday. He gave up one hit and walked one batter.

Eric Haase broke up the Royals' combined shutout with a sacrifice fly against Barlow in the ninth. Still, Barlow was able to convert his 11th save of the year and his sixth since the start of June. His season ERA is up to 2.31 with a 35:11 K:BB through 35 innings. Over his last 13 appearances, Barlow has coughed up five runs while striking out 16 batters.