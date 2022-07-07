Barlow earned a save against the Astros on Wednesday, pitching a scoreless inning during which he gave up one hit and struck out two batters.

Barlow entered in the ninth inning with Kansas City up by three runs, and he was able to close out the contest by retiring three of the four batters he faced. The right-hander racked up five whiffs on just 18 pitches and threw a first-pitch strike to each hitter he faced. Barlow has converted 13 of 15 save opportunities on the season and holds a 2.39 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 37.2 innings.