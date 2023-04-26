Barlow picked up a five out save Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing a double and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless outing.

Barlow was called upon to relieve Aroldis Chapman with the tying run in scoring position and one out in the eighth. He went on to strike out Alek Thomas and Gabriel Moreno to escape the jam. He made things interesting again in the ninth after surrendering a leadoff double and a two-out walk but got out of it unscathed after Christian Walker grounded out to end the game. Barlow has now picked up back-to-back save chances and seems to be settling in after a pair of rough outings during the first month of the year. The 30-year-old now sits at a 6.75 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and a 12:7 K:BB over 9.1 innings.