Barlow earned the save against the Twins on Thursday, pitching two scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and struck out two batters.

After the Royals took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth inning, Minnesota responded by beginning the bottom of the frame with three straight singles. Barlow was brought in to minimize the damage, and he ended up keeping the Twins off the scoreboard entirely, striking out the first two batters he faced before inducing a groundout. The right-hander remained in the game for the ninth frame and allowed a pair of hits, but he again navigated around trouble to notch the save. This was Barlow's first save since May 15 and team-leading fifth on the campaign. Josh Staumont has three saves and may continue to cut into Barlow's ninth-inning opportunities, though the latter's 1.71 ERA and 1.05 WHIP are superior.