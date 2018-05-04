Royals' Scott Barlow: Sent back to minors
Barlow was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
Barlow appeared twice for the Royals during his brief cup of coffee in the big leagues, but allowed runs in both appearances. He'll head back to the minors to allow a fresh arm to come up to the majors. Jason Adam will replace him on the active roster.
