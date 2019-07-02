Barlow was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Barlow has been with the Royals all season, but his 6.19 ERA didn't make a case for him remaining there. His 31.3 percent strikeout rate is promising, though he walked too many batters (10.2) percent and recorded a low 33.3 percent groundball rate. Jake Newberry was recalled to replace him in the bullpen.

