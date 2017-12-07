Royals' Scott Barlow: Signs with Royals

Barlow signed a one-year deal with Kansas City on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Barlow spent the 2017 season between Triple-A and Double-A as a member of the Dodgers' organization, posting a combined 3.29 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 139.2 innings. The right-hander sported a 10.3 K/9 and 3.9 BB/9, but got hit pretty hard at the Triple-A level at Oklahoma City during seven starts. It remains to be seen if he will start the year in the big leagues or get a little more seasoning at the Triple-A level, but he's got strikeout potential and could be a viable player in the fantasy realm if he gets some time on the big-league mound.