Barlow (2-1) allowed two hits and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the win Monday versus Cleveland.

Barlow became the pitcher of record when the Royals scored twice to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Greg Holland then handled the ninth inning to earn the save. Through 19.2 innings, Barlow has a 1.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 24 strikeouts. He could be in the closer conversation with Ian Kennedy (calf) out -- the 27-year-old Barlow has one save and three holds in 20 appearances this season. Barlow has recorded 7.2 consecutive scoreless innings, dating back to Aug. 15.