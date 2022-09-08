Barlow (6-4) pitched a perfect inning and earned the win Wednesday over the Guardians.
Barlow kept the deficit at one run in the top of the ninth inning, and he didn't issue a walk or record a strikeout. The Royals then rallied for two runs to make him the winning pitcher. Barlow has allowed five runs in 17.1 innings since the start of August, though he's kept runs off the board in his last three appearances. The 29-year-old right-hander has posted a 2.49 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 65:17 K:BB through 65 innings while adding 21 saves and six holds as the Royals' primary closer this year.