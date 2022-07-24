Barlow (4-2) earned the win Saturday versus the Rays. He allowed three hits in two scoreless innings.

Barlow didn't strike out or walk a batter. He kept the game tied, and stayed in the game after the Royals pulled ahead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Barlow's scoreless streak is up to nine innings over his last eight appearances, and he's picked up four saves and two wins in that span. The closer has a 1.97 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 44:12 K:BB through 45.2 innings. This was his 12th appearance longer than one inning this season, so he's no stranger to doing a heavier workload than a traditional closer.