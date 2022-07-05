Barlow (2-2) took the loss Monday as the Royals fell 7-6 to the Astros, giving up one run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning.

The rest of Kansas City's bullpen had already blown a 6-3 lead when Barlow entered the game in the bottom of the ninth inning, but he completed the collapse by serving up a walkoff solo homer to Yordan Alvarez. It's only the fourth time in 15 appearances since the beginning of June that Barlow has been tagged for any runs, a stretch during which he's posted a 3.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB over 15.2 innings while converting seven of eight save chances.