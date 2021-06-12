Barlow (2-2) allowed a run on three hits and a walk and struck out one in 1.1 innings, taking the loss Friday versus Oakland.

The right-hander got through the eighth inning without trouble, but he was only able to get one out in the ninth before Elvis Andrus hit a walkoff single. Barlow hadn't allowed a run in his previous 12 innings across 11 outings before Friday's misstep. He's posted a 1.95 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 46:14 K:BB, two saves and nine holds across 32.1 innings. He'll likely continue to see high-leverage work out of the bullpen as one of Kansas City's most effective relievers.