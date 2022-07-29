Barlow (4-3) allowed a solo home run in one-third of an inning to take the loss in Thursday's 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Yankees.

The Yankees had only four baserunners all game, but the last one was a home run trot for Aaron Judge when he took Barlow deep in the ninth inning. Entering Thursday, Barlow hadn't allowed a run in his last 10 innings. Since the game was tied when he began his appearance, he'll avoid a blown save -- the Royals' closer is 16-for-18 in save chances this year. He's added a 2.11 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 45:12 K:BB through 47 innings overall as a reliable part of an otherwise shaky bullpen group that ranks fourth-worst in the majors with a 4.53 ERA.