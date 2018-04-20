Barlow is with the Royals as the 26th man for Friday's doubleheader.

It's the second time Barlow has served in that capacity in the span of four days. He went unused in both halves of the Royals' doubleheader Tuesday. In parts of three seasons at the Triple-A level, Barlow has a 6.46 ERA with a solid 10.0 K/9 but a far too high 6.5 BB/9.