Blewett's contract was purchased from Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Blewett, a second-round pick out of high school in 2014, was added to the team's 40-man roster in order to protect him from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The 22-year-old posted a lackluster 4.79 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 148.1 innings with the Naturals, though he looked solid in the Arizona Fall League, compiling a 2.49 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across six starts (25.1 innings).

