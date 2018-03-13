Royals' Scott Blewett: Assigned to minor-league camp
Blewett was sent to minor-league camp Monday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Blewett tossed 3.0 innings and gave up five runs on six hits and two walks in three spring training appearances. He figures to begin the regular season at either High-A Wilmington or Double-A Northwest Arkansas.
