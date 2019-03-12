Royals' Scott Blewett: Optioned to Triple-A
Blewett was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Blewett recorded a 4.79 ERA at the Double-A Northwest Arkansas last season but will nevertheless earn a promotion. He showed good control, walking 7.5 percent of batters, but he didn't get enough whiffs, recording a strikeout rate of just 15.4 percent.
