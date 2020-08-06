The Royals optioned Blewett to their alternate training site Wednesday.
Blewett was one of three Royals sent to the alternate site Thursday, while Brad Keller was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list to bring Kansas City's active roster from 30 to 28 men. The Royals recalled Blewett ahead of Wednesday's game against the Cubs, but he went unused in the team's 6-1 loss.
