Royals' Scott Blewett: Working way through lower levels
Blewett posted a 4.07 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 27 starts during his first season with High-A Wilmington in 2017.
The 21-year-old managed to skim his walk rate (3.1 BB/9) from 2016's campaign at Low-A Lexington, but Blewett's strikeout rate (7.6 K/9) also took a slight hit. At 6-foot-6, the right-hander's long delivery continues to be a work in progress. Blewett will probably require more incubation at Wilmington when 2018 opens, but a promotion to MiLB's higher levels next season is certainly possible.
More News
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...