Blewett posted a 4.07 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 27 starts during his first season with High-A Wilmington in 2017.

The 21-year-old managed to skim his walk rate (3.1 BB/9) from 2016's campaign at Low-A Lexington, but Blewett's strikeout rate (7.6 K/9) also took a slight hit. At 6-foot-6, the right-hander's long delivery continues to be a work in progress. Blewett will probably require more incubation at Wilmington when 2018 opens, but a promotion to MiLB's higher levels next season is certainly possible.