Rivero was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas after Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

The 23-year-old was demoted Friday but will quickly rejoin the Royals since Salvador Perez landed on the injured list with a sprained left thumb. Rivero should operate as Kansas City's No. 2 catcher while MJ Melendez serves as the primary option with both Perez and Cam Gallagher (hamstring) out.