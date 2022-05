The Royals called up Rivero from Double-A Northwest Arkansas ahead of Sunday's doubleheader with the Orioles.

Kansas City appointed Rivero as the 27th man for the twin bill, so he'll presumably be headed back to the minors once the doubleheader concludes. He'll provide the Royals with some added insurance behind the dish Sunday, potentially allowing the top two catchers on the depth chart -- Salvador Perez and MJ Melendez -- to pick up work in the infield or at designated hitter.