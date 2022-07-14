The Royals recalled Rivero from Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. He'll start at catcher and bat ninth in the team's series opener in Toronto.

Rivero and fellow catcher Freddy Fermin were summoned from the minors ahead of the four-game series in Toronto since the Royals will be without backstops MJ Melendez and Cam Gallagher, who were both placed on the restricted list due to their vaccination statuses and aren't eligible to cross the Canadian border. Though Fermin had been playing with the Royals' top affiliate in Omaha, it'll be Rivero who catches for starting pitcher Angel Zerpa in the series opener.