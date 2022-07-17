The Royals optioned Rivero to Double-A Northwest Arkansas following Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays.
Kansas City needed to open up space on the 26-man active roster with 10 players set to return from the restricted list in advance of the team's first game out of the All-Star break next weekend, so Rivero was a logical candidate to return to the minors. After his call-up Thursday when a wave of players were deactivated for the series in Toronto due to their vaccination statuses, Rivero started twice and appeared off the bench in the other two contests of the four-game slate, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts.
