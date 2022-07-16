Rivero isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Rivero started the last two games and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Freddy Fermin is taking over behind the plate and batting ninth Saturday.
More News
-
Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Called up, starts in series opener•
-
Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Sent down by Royals•
-
Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Back with big-league club•
-
Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Returns to Double-A•
-
Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Rejoins big club•
-
Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Returns to minors•