The Royals recalled Rivero from Triple-A Omaha on Monday.
Rivero was optioned back to Omaha after serving as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader, but he'll be back one day later in advance of the Royals' series finale with the Orioles after Edward Olivares (quadriceps) was moved to the 10-day injured list. The addition of Rivero will give the Royals an extra body behind the plate while No. 2 catcher MJ Melendez likely picks up more work as a designated hitter with Olivares out of the mix for at least the next week and a half.