Rivero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
Rivero started the first two games of the Royals' series in Toronto, going 0-for-4 at the dish between those contests. Freddy Fermin will get a second straight turn behind the plate Sunday, but both Fermin and Rivero are likely to return to the minors following the All-Star break. MJ Melendez and Cam Gallagher were placed on the restricted list for the four-game series in Toronto due to their vaccination statuses, but both catchers will be reinstated prior to the Royals' first game of the second half July 22 against the Rays.
