Lugo (9-1) earned the win Wednesday over the Twins, allowing one run on six hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings.

Lugo won five of his six starts in May, allowing just nine runs (eight earned) over 40.1 innings in the month. This was just the fourth time in 12 starts Lugo has allowed nine or more baserunners, as he's been one of the most dominant pitchers in the majors this season. The right-hander is now at a 1.72 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 66:18 K:BB over 78.1 innings this season. Lugo's next start is projected to be at Cleveland in a battle between the AL Central's two best teams.