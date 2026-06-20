Royals' Seth Lugo: Clinches third win of season

Lugo (3-4) earned the win Friday against the Cardinals after allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks across six innings. He didn't record a single strikeout.

Lugo failed to record a strikeout for the first time this season, but he still posted a quality start in his return to the rotation after he was on the shelf for the past week due to a concussion. Lugo has been pitching well of late, allowing three runs or fewer in four of his last five appearances. Over that stretch, he has a 3.71 ERA and 1.24 WHIP despite a below-average 5.1 K/9, though it's worth noting that the lack of strikeouts certainly conspires against his fantasy upside. Lugo is poised to make his next start on the road against Tampa Bay.