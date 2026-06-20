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Royals' Seth Lugo: Clinches third win of season

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lugo (3-4) earned the win Friday against the Cardinals after allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks across six innings. He didn't record a single strikeout.

Lugo failed to record a strikeout for the first time this season, but he still posted a quality start in his return to the rotation after he was on the shelf for the past week due to a concussion. Lugo has been pitching well of late, allowing three runs or fewer in four of his last five appearances. Over that stretch, he has a 3.71 ERA and 1.24 WHIP despite a below-average 5.1 K/9, though it's worth noting that the lack of strikeouts certainly conspires against his fantasy upside. Lugo is poised to make his next start on the road against Tampa Bay.

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