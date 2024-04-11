Lugo (2-0) earned the win over Houston on Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two batters over six innings.

Lugo induced just five swinging strikes and allowed at least one baserunner in five of his six frames, but aside from a two-run fourth inning, the Astros were unable to score on him. The veteran right-hander has completed at least six frames and has notched a quality start in each of his three outings so far this season, leading to his sterling 1.45 ERA. Lugo's unimpressive 9:5 K:BB over 18.2 innings provides reason to doubt this level of success moving forward, but he showed last year that he can be an effective (if unsensational) rotation piece without big punchout numbers when he posted a 3.57 ERA and 8.6 K/9 across 26 starts for the Padres.